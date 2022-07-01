WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holiday weekend is here. More than 47 million people are expected to travel this weekend at the same time we are experiencing historically high gas prices.

AAA is estimating more than 380,000 Kansans will be traveling this weekend, just shy of numbers in 2019.

“It shouldn’t be too bad. Usually, we just stay wary about night travel and all that,” said Alex Garcia, who plans to travel this weekend.

Whether Kansans are hitting the road or taking to the sky, 4th of July travel is already underway.

“Busy, tight-scheduled, but we made it,” said Chris Bednar, who just flew into the Wichita airport.

“There’s going to be a lot of traffic this weekend. Probably one of the busiest weekends we’ll have all year long,” said Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

With extra travelers comes extra law enforcement.

“They’ll be out there more so than what you would typically see for this high traffic weekend, making sure the roadways are safe as well as helping those who might be broken down,” said Gardner.

With gas prices so high, many Kansans said they are changing up their typical plans.

“Usually, if we’re going somewhere to celebrate or anything like that, we do travel a longer distance, but yeah, with these gas prices, it’s pretty insane,” said Garcia.

From Thursday to Friday, according to the spokesperson for the Eisenhower airport, more than 5,000 people will be flying to their destinations.

“Hopefully, soon, the prices will go down, and we can travel some more,” said Garcia.

Gardner said keeping everyone safe on the roads is a team effort. Asking drivers to call in people who might be driving under the influence and following the move-over law to keep everyone safe.