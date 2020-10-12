Many major construction projects in Wichita expected to last until 2021

Orange cones popping up all over the state causing headaches for those on the roads.

It s hardest in the morning because they are all lined up coming into Derby,” said Joseph Verstynen.

Quiha Smith added, “Coming home at night you have to be careful because some of these vehicles through K-15 they like to pull out.”

Whether it is both sides of K-15 being one lane for a stretch or north off of I-235 before getting on the I-135 exit in what is called the Green Project.

“They get very frustrated and then they come in here and ask us for directions and we tell them which way that they are supposed to go and try to help them,” said Stephanie DeBusk who works just off of an exit near I-235.

Road projects are moving forward and maybe slowing things down for Kansans.

“It is inconvenient for people but hey these are fixes that have to be done,” said Tom Hein with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

However, the K-15 project is in its final stretch.

“That project should wrap up really soon like in a week or two,” Hein explained.

But ones like I-135 where it is sometimes down to a single lane for miles will take much longer.

“That is going to go on for another year because there is so much patching on that bridge, so each weekend they start it on Friday and they work until Sunday night and they close the left and center lanes generally,” Hein adds.

Some people still looking at the bright side even with construction right on their doorstep.

“It ain’t too bad,” Verstynen said. “It is an inconvenience but it is going to make it quieter for the traffic.”

You can track projects on every corner of the state by going to https://kandrive.org/