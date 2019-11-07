Map made by WSU professor shows mayoral race results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- After the results of the mayoral primary came in on Tuesday night (Nov. 5), a Wichita State University assistant professor mapped out the results and some said it shows a change in how Wichitans vote.

Brandon Whipple knocked off incumbent, Jeff Longwell. Whipple brought in nearly 5,000 more votes than Longwell.

Below is the map created by Brian Amos, assistant professor of political science. You can see Longwell dominates the west part of Wichita, while the central areas voted for Whipple.

Courtesy: Brian Amos

“I think the big difference is Whipple is kind of filling in the center of the city,” said Amos. “He was already strong in his home district of south Wichita, College Hill and Riverside. But, he filled in the African American neighborhoods.”

While the graphic does not show the write-in results, Amos said the results reflected in the map look like a partisan race.

“If you look at those results, that map almost looks exactly like Laura Kelly in the governor’s race in 2018,” said Amos.

The graphic gives a visual understanding to the numbers and who is voting, which some said creates optimism in Wichita.

“It really has historically been those outer neighborhoods and east side, west side far neighborhoods,” said Renee Duxler, executive director of the Douglas Design District. “Quite frankly, it’s the affluent neighborhoods who have really been engaged in the political arena.”

Duxler once planned a campaign of her own and said with engagement increasing, she predicts it will continue to draw in involvement post-election.

“It really is exciting to see people really get engaged,” said Duxler. “That engagement is what is going to propel Wichita forward.”

Amos said he is using the map and the outcome of the election as a teaching tool in his classes at WSU.