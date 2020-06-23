MAPC halts WPD Patrol East expansion plans, city council will vote again in July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) A previously approved addition to a Wichita Police sub-station is now up in the air even after the city council passed the expansion for patrol east last year.

It came to a halt on June 4th when it landed in the laps of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission after the city council approved it last year. Some commissioner saying they had concerns about the plans and neighbors expressing concerns about the park location.

“It just ruins the park. said Mark Evans, who is one of those neighbors. “It is a great park and a great little neighborhood park.”

In the minds of Mark Evans and his wife, the expansion would pave their paradise and become a parking lot.

“Our property values are gone. If there is a big parking lot in your back yard that does not make your house desirable,” Evans said.

But Wichita Police say their working conditions are not desirable. They work in tight quarters at Patrol East. Not to mention their break room is the same room they bag evidence. Police say the expansion is badly needed.

“The building was probably designed for 50-60 people,” said Captain Chester Pinkston. “We have over 90 who work here now so space is at a premium.”

The more than 20,000 sq. ft. the expansion would eat up about a third of Cypress Park and cause some playground equipment to be moved. It’s one of several reasons why Cindy Miles with the Metropolitan Area and Planning Commission says she voted against the original expansion even after the city council’s approval.

“They are way overcrowded in the current facility and I know they have been overcrowded for a long time. They have needed additional space. I just think that there might be places that are better suited for the substation so we do not take a third of an existing park,” Miles explained.

The project sits in Councilman Brandon Johnson’s district, who likes the plans of expanding into cypress park, but does not believe it will be approved by council, at least for now.

“I think it is a good location for the police substation to expand,” said Johnson. “It is in the neighborhood but ultimately it is up to the neighbors. If the neighbors are all saying they do not want that station there we have got to reconsider what we are doing there with the expansion efforts.”

The vote is going again the council on July 7th where it could be approved, denied, or deferred back to the MAPC. Councilman Johnson says he would like to see the expansion be deferred back to the MAPC so the council can talk with more neighbors and get their input.