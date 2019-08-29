Marina staff expecting big weekend at El Dorado Lake

After rain and high water levels flooded campgrounds and boat ramps at El Dorado Lake, staff are expecting a big turnaround for Labor Day Weekend.

“We are ready for it,” says Jacob Morgan with the Shady Creek Marina.

In the marina, you will find everything you need. Booze, bait and more, are all waiting to be purchased for a busy holiday weekend.

“It is kind of all hands on deck,” says Morgan.

Morgan says after a rough few weeks of heavy rains and high water they are ready for a bounce back holiday weekend.

“Our flood pool is down to the normal level. We have the store stocked. We have discounts on some boats we could not sell this summer because there was not as much foot traffic,” Morgan says. “We are prepared for ten people or one thousand people.”

Morgan expects the parking lot near the marina and one of seven boat ramps to be filled with cars and boats. Tuesday, Larry Gawith and Jason Hughey were getting out on Hugheys new boat. Gawith and Hughey live nearby and say they are getting their fishing out of the way now ahead of the weekend.

“This whole parking lot will be full and be overflowed,” Gawith says.

“About 600 camp grounds will all be booked up for this weekend and between this parking lot and the seven other parking lots, we are going to be able to park 500 vehicles,” Morgan says.

You can park a boat for ten dollars on a dock and rent one for what this team considers a good price and good price on gas. It all adds up to what staff hopes will be one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

“We have the super bowl. The good weather season where we have to make our money,” Morgan says.

Park Rangers say all of the premium campgrounds are reserved but there primitive sites, where you can pitch a tent, still have open spaces. They say two sites are still closed because of recent flooding.