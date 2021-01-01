Marshall, Watkins, Kelly lead storylines in 2020 Kansas politics

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A long time streak extended, a big named bounced and a Congressional felony, the 2020 elections in the Sunflower State weren’t short on headlines.

The biggest question heading into the 2020 Kansas elections, who was taking over for long-time Senator Pat Roberts.

“When you ask me what are the big stories of 2020, really, that Republican primary was wild,” said KSNT News Political Analyst Bob Beatty.

In the primary, Roger Marshall defeated one of the biggest figures in recent Kansas politics, Kris Kobach, as well as political outsider, Kansas City plumber Bob Hamilton.

Then record spending on advertisements that occurred for the general election. In a battle of two doctors, Marshall defeated Barbara Bollier by a comfortable 11 point margin. That extended the GOP’s streak of consecutive Senate victories in Kansas to 32.

On the House side of things, the state kept three Republicans and one Democrat. Sharice Davids, Ron Estes, and Tracey Mann won the election.

Jake LaTurner also made it to Congress. He did so by taking out incumbent Steve Watkins after he was charged with three felonies relating to voter fraud.

“That’s really one of the stranger stories,” Beatty said. “Not just in 2020, but in all of Kansas politics in the last 20 years, to have a Congressman emerge and then disappear, basically in a span of a year and a half.”

At the local level, Republicans increased their majorities in the state legislature.

Governor Laura Kelly had to learn how to govern during a pandemic. She has gotten praise from some and criticized by others. Her handling of coronavirus will likely weigh large in future elections.

“2020 set the base for the politics of the pandemic that’s going to play out after pandemic,” Beatty said.

Kelly recently chose to switch out her lieutenant governor for Commerce Secretary David Toland as she gears up for re-election in two years.

In 2021, Beatty said we should expect to see Republicans positioning themselves as the best candidate to run against her.