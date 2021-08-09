USD 259 “strongly recommend” all students and employees to wear masks

FILE – In this July 27, 2021, file photo, a face masks is attached to the arrows of Britain’s Bryony Pitman during the women’s individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The largest school district in Kansas discussed changes to its current COVID-19 protocol during its Board of Education meeting Monday afternoon.

In a 4 -3 vote, the school board approved to “strongly recommend” mask use for all students and employees in the district, regardless of their vaccination status. Masks will be required for all visitors entering any USD 259 buildings.

The district will continue to monitor WPS data and public health requirements. Changes and concerns will come back to the BOE for discussion and potential action.

Ernestine Krehbiel, Stan Reeser, Mia Turner and Sheril Logan all voted in favor of the administrative recommendation. Ben Blankley, Julie Hedrick and Ron Rosales all voted against it.

All students who ride a bus to school will be required to wear a mask while on the bus.

Superintendent Alicia Thompson sent the following message to parents/families on Wednesday. The message is published in its entirety below: