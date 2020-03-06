Massage therapist working with KU women’s sports teams charged with child sex crime

LAWRENCE, Kan. – University of Kansas officials on Thursday said a Lawrence man recently charged with a child sex crime had provided massage services to some women’s athletic teams since 2015.

The therapist, 48-year-old Shawn O’Brien, was an independent contractor who operated Medissage in Lawrence. O’Brien was charged recently in Douglas County with aggravated indecent liberties with a child in incidents from seven or eight years ago.

Chancellor Doug Girard and Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement Thursday they were “deeply troubled” by an internal inquiry into the situation. They said the school is providing support to student-athletes, parents and staff who might have been impacted by the therapist’s association with the university.

