WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A handful of people are recovering after two nightclub shootings took place in Wichita on Saturday.

Rock Island Live shooting (KSN Photo)

The first shooting happened at Rock Island Live just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a woman was involved in a physical altercation with several other women. She then allegedly brandished a gun and fired several rounds. Three bystanders were shot.

The suspect ran away but was found about a block from the club.

ONYX Nightclub shooting (KSN Photo)

The second shooting happened late Saturday night at ONYX Nightclub. 10001 E Kellogg Dr, in east Wichita.

Police said nearly 900 people were inside ONYX when a physical disturbance occurred between two different groups of people. During the disturbance, someone brandished a gun and fired several rounds, striking two people.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said he met with Wichita Police Department Chief Joe Sullivan on Monday morning about the shootings.

Mayor Whipple said they discussed what the City can do to prevent shootings like this from happening in the future.

“That their security cameras work making sure that they are checking folks who are coming in but not just certain folks but all folks. Making sure they are not over capacity and if there are any situations that frankly might be brewing in some tense situations to call for officers or security before those situations become more violent,” said Mayor Whipple.

KSN News did reach out to the Wichita Police Department for an interview with Chief Sullivan but was told he was booked for Monday.

Rock Island Live said it was unavailable to talk, and KSN did not hear back from ONYX.