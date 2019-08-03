McConnell addresses rising Air Force suicide rate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force Kaleth Wright filmed a moving message to airman that suicide is rising among them.

“We lose more airmen to suicide than any other single enemy. Even more than combat,” Wright said.

If the trend continues, the Air Force could lose more than 150 airman by the end of the year.

“We can’t let this keep happening,” Wright said.

That’s why Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein ordered all units to stand down – or pause operations for a day to address the issue. McConnell Air Force Base is part of the statistic losing one airman to suicide this year.

“Which is a tragic thing, one suicide is too many,” said 1st Lieutenant Emily Alley, Team McConnell Public Affairs.

Each unit has between now and September 15 to pick a day. McConnell already has plans in place. McConnell’s training will take place on September 27 since it was already planned for that day before the order was given. Alley said they will bring in motivational speaker Kevin Hines who shares his story of survival.

“It gave him the motivation to go back and say what can I appreciate out of my life concentrating on hope,” Alley said.

Alley said they will also break out into small groups and hold discussions.

“And seeing what are the problems they’re having in their lives and how we can help them be more resilient people,” said Alley.

The Air Force said the stand down is not a one day effort but the start of creating a better culture to turn the trends around.

“It’s a holistic attitude of what can we do to set our airman up for success and make them resilient people in every aspect of their lives,” said Alley.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has suicidal thoughts, please ask for help. Call the suicide prevention 24/7 hotline at 316-660-7500 or Text CONNECT to 741741. There’s also the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.