WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson College on Friday announced it has met the match on its $500 million double match challenge. The anonymous donor then surprised the college by committing an additional $500 million.

The additional donation brings the total amount given by the donor to $1 billion.

The McPherson College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name the endowment after two late alumni and professors at the school, Dr. John Ward and Dr. John Burkholder.

A news release says the total funding of $1.592 billion will result in the largest endowment of any small liberal arts college in the United States.

“Today is historic, not just for McPherson College, but for all small liberal arts colleges in America,” McPherson College President Michael Schneider said. “I am incredibly grateful to our anonymous donor for giving us an unprecedented opportunity—and responsibility—to build and implement our strategic vision of becoming a destination learning community. We have also been given an amazing opportunity to honor two legendary alumni and professors, Dr. Ward and Dr. Burkholder.”

McPherson College said in the news release it is following its student-first values, directing the funds toward its academic programs as well as making college more affordable and accessible, ensuring talented people in places like central Kansas have the opportunity to thrive over the long term.