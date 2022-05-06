MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson College Auto Restoration Program was given a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, a two-seat grand tourer, valued at over $600,000, on Friday afternoon.

The car, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on May 6, was donated by Dr. Richard Lundquist, LHD, a real estate developer and philanthropist in Southern California, and Melanie Lundquist.

Lundquist’s Ferrari was one of the last models designed by Enzo Ferrari before Fiat bought a majority of the company in 1969.

McPherson College is the only college in the United States that offers a four-year auto restoration degree program, operating for the last 46 years,