WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Deputies with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Department found three people dead in a camper in Inman.

A news release from the sheriff’s department says authorities responded to the Inman Motorcross track for a report of three dead people in a camper.

Members of the Inman Fire Department and McPherson EMS arrived on scene and located the three people.

An investigation by the sheriff’s department and Inman Police Department is ongoing. Further details will be released at a later date.