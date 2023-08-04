WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson Fire Department announced Friday it has received enough donations to pay for the installation of a baby box.

A news release says several donations were received through the McPherson County Community Foundation:

Newborn Safety Device page

Countryside Covenant Church

A local family trust (who wished to remain anonymous)

A McPherson firefighter and their family (who wished to remain anonymous)

MFD says they were also contacted by Oliva Fetsch, who lost her sister Vanessa Leite in April this year. She donated the remaining amount needed to install the box in Leite’s honor.

“We are grateful for this community and those who see this as another option for parents or legal guardians to legally surrender their infant as a last resort option,” the news release said. “Having a Baby Box provides those wishing to surrender their infant the anonymity they deserve, protection from any shame or embarrassment, and assures the relinquishing parent/guardian that the baby is safe and not exposed to any harmful elements.”

Donations can still be made and will go toward the annual maintenance and fees.