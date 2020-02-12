McPherson Fire Department respond to HAZMAT call

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSN) – The McPherson Fire Department responded to a HAZMAT situation at Chemstar Tuesday evening.
The MFD crew arrived at the scene making entry in level-a suits. They were working on cleaning up the area after mitigating the situation at hand.
They advised the public to stay out the area until the situation was cleared.
