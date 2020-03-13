Breaking News
Meals on Wheels: Senior Services of Wichita looking for local volunteers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Senior Services of Wichita stated Friday that while Senior Services initiates a plan to safely serve all seniors, both active and homebound, they anticipate the need for delivery volunteers beginning on Monday.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to call 316-267-0122. 

Senior Services of Wichita said all programs and all senior centers (Downtown, Linwood, Northeast & Orchard Park) will be open regular business hours as of right now. The Senior Employment Job Fair slated for Tuesday, March 17th is still scheduled.

