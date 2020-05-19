Medical experts warn of cross contamination while wearing gloves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Like masks, many people are wearing gloves but are they protecting you from the virus. Medical experts warn they may be causing more harm than good.

“That’s a pet peeve of mine when I see people dawning PPE in their own way,” said Dr. Jason Hampl, Flint Hills Family Medicine.

Doctor Jason Hampl believes wearing gloves for most people gives them a false sense of security and is not the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.

“So instead of washing their hands and being careful of what they touch you’ll see some people out in the stores literally touching everything with their gloves all over and they’re touching themselves and touching their car leaving on the same pair of gloves the whole time,” said Dr. Hampl,

Increasing your chances of cross contamination.

“So maybe their picking it up on surfaces and then transfering it to even more surfaces or themselves,” said Dr. Hampl.

Dr. Hampl said you can wear gloves to clean up contaminated things or while caring for someone

but if you are going to wear them, wear them correctly.

The CDC outlines steps on how to safely remove gloves here.