Medicine Lodge police officer arrested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested an officer from the Medicine Lodge Police Department Thursday.

KBI agents arrested 33-year-old Tate Rosenbaum on suspicion on one count of abuse of a child and one count of battery.

The charges are connected to an incident that occurred on July 22.

He was booked into the Pratt County Jail.

The KBI initiated the investigation on July 23, after the Pratt Police Department requested KBI assistance.

Nothing further will be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories