Medicine Lodge police officer arrested

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested an officer from the Medicine Lodge Police Department Thursday.

KBI agents arrested 33-year-old Tate Rosenbaum on suspicion on one count of abuse of a child and one count of battery.

The charges are connected to an incident that occurred on July 22.

He was booked into the Pratt County Jail.

The KBI initiated the investigation on July 23, after the Pratt Police Department requested KBI assistance.

Nothing further will be released at this time.