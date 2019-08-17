Meet Mac! McPherson Fire Department’s fire prevention/therapy dog

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Fire Department has added a crew member that will teach fire prevention in schools and simultaneously alleviate trauma and PTSD in his co-workers.

Meet Mac, the 12-week-old lab/goldendoodle mix. Mac was donated to MFD and will serve as the station’s fire prevention and therapy dog.

Mac brightens every room he walks into, but is there to address something much darker.

“We have more suicides in the fire service than we do line of duty deaths every year, so we recognize there’s an issue with that and there’s a problem. Having a tool like this is going to help alleviate that, knowing we have an issue and starting to fix that,” fire chief TJ Wyssmann said.

Mac lives with training captain, Seth Graham and has began responding to calls and getting used to the fire station. Once he is a year old, he will begin obedience and therapy dog training.

“First-responders go through it all, so he’s here for the guys and gals,” Graham said.