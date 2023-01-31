WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita says there will be overflow parking available for tonight’s public meeting on proposals to address the long-term parking lots to the west of the Mid-America All-Indian Center.

Courtesy City of Wichita

Those wishing to attend tonight’s meeting can park at Exploration Place. Shuttle service will be provided from the parking lot to Mid-America All-Indian Center.

The city will give a presentation on replacing the long-term parking lot across from the Indian Center by using existing land at the Indian Center complex.

The long-term parking lots sit over water storage reservoirs. The city says the reservoirs are starting to show significant structural issues, and parking must be permanently relocated.

The meeting takes place from 6-7 p.m. at the Mid-America All-Indian Center at 650 N. Seneca.