Meeting to address house flooding in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, a Sedgwick County commissioner said he will host a meeting to discuss groundwater flooding near a neighborhood facing the worst of the high water table.

Commissioner Michael O’Donnell II, from Sedgwick Co. District 2, will hold the meeting so residents in Hancock Acres can discuss the situation and learn more to find long-term solutions.

Earlier this month, the county asked citizens to independently run a task force to gather support for various solutions.

Residents in the area have been plagued with flooded basements when the water table began to rise. Heavy rains are a large part of the issues, but critics of the county say discontinuing the use of pumps around the area led to the rising water levels underground. Many of the homes were built when the pumps were running.

“This is a critical situation for residents of district 2 and I want to assist in finding answers and solutions as quickly as possible for the affected residents and their neighbors,” O’Donnell said. “It’s important that we work together to find solutions for groundwater flooding.”

The meeting will be at Colonial Heights Assembly of God Church from 7 to 9 Tuesday night.