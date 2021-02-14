Meghan Markle pregnant with second child: reports

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

(NEXSTAR) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, according to multiple reports.

In a statement shared to People and Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the parents of one-year-old Archie confirmed the happy news: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The news comes less than a year after Markle, 39, revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Markle wrote in a piece for the New York Times after the loss.

Markle and Prince Harry, 36, stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year, and the couple moved to California in March.

Last week, Markle won a major lawsuit against publisher Associated Newspapers, whom she sued for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that published large portions of a letter she wrote to her father after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

High Court judge Mark Warby ruled that the publisher had misused the duchess’s private information and infringed her copyright.

He said the duchess “had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation.”

Meghan said she was grateful to the court for holding Associated Newspapers to account “for their illegal and dehumanizing practices.”

She said that “with this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.