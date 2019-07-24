Mental health team pilot program begins next week

EMT, COMCARE and WPD teaming up to take mental health calls

When 911 gets the call for a mental health crisis, there will now be a team option to go to the call.

ICT is the integrated care team and it will offer a police response with an EMT worker and a mental health professional from COMCARE.

“It’s intended to respond to the 911 calls,” said COMCARE Exec. Director Joan Tammany. “Some people need help immediately, particularly if somebody is really acting out and they are worried about their own safety or the safety of a loved one.”

The ICT team has a van from the fire department. On Wednesday city and county leaders showed off the van and talked about the collaborative effort to better help those with mental health issues.

“The ICT pilot program will provide a new way to provide services to the community,” said Sedgwick County commissioner David Dennis.

It’s a pilot program that begins July 30, and there will be a learning curve on how to identify mental health calls.

” I am very grateful for the support from elected officials and our department heads,” said Dr. John Gallagher, Medical Director for the county EMS system.

Dr. Gallagher says they will learn how to identify those mental health calls. They will rely on officers to identify the calls, and 911 call takers will be identifying mental health cases.

Part of the goal of the project is to give officers more time to respond to other calls.

Sheriff Jeff Easter says he hopes the program will help with overcrowding in the county jail. Easter says at any time more than 30-percent of the jail population has mental health issues.

“But we’re trying to look at many different ways to deal with the mental health aspect of it,” said Easter. “Because is jail really the answer? Probably not.”

The team will be deployed for 90 days. It is a pilot program so there is not yet identified funding source for a long-term team. Officers, EMT workers and COMCARE specialists will be pulled off normal duty to staff the team to begin the process.

The ICT team, or ICT-1 includes Wichita Fire, Sedgwick County Fire District 1, Wichita Police, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County EMS and Communications and COMCARE of Sedgwick County.