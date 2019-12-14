Mexico’s most famous living author stands by sex abuse claim

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TRIPS School Funding Fight books top_256341

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico’s most famous living author is standing by her claim that she was sexually abused by an older colleague in 1954.

Eighty-seven-year-old Elena Poniatowska reacted this week after relatives of deceased novelist Juan Jose Arreola lashed out publicly at her.

They published excerpts of apparently affectionate correspondence between the two, suggesting the encounter was a consensual “sentimental relationship.”

Poniatowska defended her claim that the married Arreola had sex with her and fathered her first child out of wedlock. She says it was a relationship between “a married adult who knew what he was doing” and a young woman who was “unprepared in all senses.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories