Mexico’s most famous living author stands by sex abuse claim

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico’s most famous living author is standing by her claim that she was sexually abused by an older colleague in 1954.

Eighty-seven-year-old Elena Poniatowska reacted this week after relatives of deceased novelist Juan Jose Arreola lashed out publicly at her.

They published excerpts of apparently affectionate correspondence between the two, suggesting the encounter was a consensual “sentimental relationship.”

Poniatowska defended her claim that the married Arreola had sex with her and fathered her first child out of wedlock. She says it was a relationship between “a married adult who knew what he was doing” and a young woman who was “unprepared in all senses.”

