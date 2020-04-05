1  of  42
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Michigan 3rd in the nation for coronavirus cases with 15,718 confirmed cases and 617 deaths

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 15,718 coronavirus cases and 617 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 1,493 cases and 77 deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number around 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 14,225 cases and 540 deaths.

The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 4,495 cases and 158 deaths, Wayne County has 3,023 cases and 135 deaths, and Oakland County has 3,035 cases and 163 deaths. The three areas have just over 67% of confirmed cases and just under 74% of deaths.

Locally, Ingham County has 172 cases and two deaths while Jackson County has 90 cases and three deaths.

The state is asking for COVID-19 volunteers with qualified medical training, experience and health care professionals who can volunteer their expertise.

Michigan is among the top 3 states in confirmed coronavirus cases, just behind New York and New Jersey, according to numbers updated on Friday, April 3rd by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier today, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned, “this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly.”

The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,400, according to the Associated Press.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized,” Adams said on “Fox News Sunday.” He added: “It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

“Ninety percent of Americans are doing their part, even in the states where they haven’t had a shelter in place,” Adams said. “But if you can’t give us 30 days, governors, give us, give us a week, give us what you can, so that we don’t overwhelm our health care systems over this next week.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories