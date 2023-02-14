WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The mass shooting at Michigan State University is hitting home here in the Wichita area.

Sierra Brauman graduated from Derby High School and is now in grad school at Michigan State. She lives right across from campus and said she left class around 7:30 p.m., walking right past one of the buildings where shots were fired roughly an hour later.

Sierra spent her Monday night sheltered in her apartment hallway to stay away from any windows.

“I was like in my hallway where there were no windows,” Sierra said.

As she was getting ready for bed, she got a call around 8:30 p.m. from a friend who wanted to check on her. She quickly confirmed the news was true, there was an active shooter on campus.

“Yeah, sure enough, we had gotten some texts from the campus like telling us to shelter in place. There’s an active shooter on campus,” Sierra said.

Her parents here in Wichita are feeling grateful.

Sierra Brauman standing with her parents, Paula and Shawn (Courtesy: Sierra Bauman)

“Thankfully, she answered the phone right away when we first heard about it,” Sierra’s dad Shawn Bauman said. “So we knew, you know. I know probably a lot of families weren’t as lucky to get in touch with them as soon as it started happening.”

Finally, about five hours later, Sierra felt safe again.

“We didn’t get word that the threat was over until about 1:30 in the morning,” she said.

As details of what happened become known, Sierra remains optimistic and encouraged.

“Throughout last night, I was scared, but I also felt like, ‘OK, there’s a peace because I know that God is with me,’ and even though things suck now, I can still have hope that they’re gonna get better,” she said.

Sierra’s dad reminded himself to not take anything for granted.

“Every day is precious, and love your kids and love your family and don’t always think that you’re promised tomorrow,” Shawn said.

He said this is the first time he has known someone affected by a mass shooting.

“The first time that it’s affected anybody that I knew even remotely closely, and so having your own daughter just is pretty scary,” Shawn said. “You’re 900 miles away. You can’t really do anything to help her at that point.”

Sierra said she is thankful for all the people who have reached out to her, making sure she’s okay. She said the university had resources and services available for students Tuesday.