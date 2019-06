CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Organizers of The Symphony in the Flint Hills say a micro-burst Saturday didn’t just blow their tents over, it ripped them to shreds.

7000 people were expected to attend the event over the weekend when the organizers had to postpone then cancel the event.

The chairman says they can’t reschedule or offer refunds, but ticket holders will have first access to tickets for next year.