WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mid-American Indian Museum on Saturday hosted the seventh-annual veteran’s expo.

The event was free for everyone to attend. There were 70 different services for veterans in need of assistance.

“Really, it’s just to bring us all together in celebration of what we do for our veterans here in Sedgwick County,” Howard Hutchinson of Vet to Vet Support Command said. “We cover everything from homeless to hospice. If you were to show up today, there would not be a need that would not be covered.”

While the expo is only held once per year, there are monthly meetings that help veterans connect with resources.