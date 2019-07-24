Millions expected to flow into Wichita this weekend from TBT & other sporting events

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Millions of dollars are expected to flow through Wichita this week.

It is all thanks to three major sporting events, beginning Thursday with The Basketball Tournament at Koch Arena.

Not only is this an exciting time for fans, it’s also great for the city of Wichita.

Big events like these often draw large numbers of visitors, and that means more money and exposure for the Air Capitol.

Aftershocks and TBT apparel are a hot commodity right now for that reason.

“We’re going to the tournament this week and I wanted to get a hat and the shirts,” said Dustin Vaughn, as he shopped at the Shocker Store.

“We’ve had people coming in looking specifically for TBT and Aftershocks gear,” said Andi Stipp, director of the WSU Shocker Stores.

Apparel and tickets are going fast.

“As of this morning, ticket sales were right under 5,500 tickets,” said Brad Pittman, WSU’s senior associate athletic director.

With just over $300,000 in ticket sales so far. The Wichita region has outsold all seven of other regions combined.

The winning team from this regional will receive a cut of the ticket sales.

The university and the city of Wichita will also benefit.

“Our cut is 40 percent. Visit Wichita is at 10-percent,” said Pittman. “So, the Aftershocks get 50. So, that’s kind of the split after expenses are taken out.”

There will be big bucks and big exposure since games from Wichita will be broadcast on ESPN.

“People will be turning on their television sets and seeing Wichita, Kansas, seeing the big WuShock at center court,” said Bria Hargrove, of Visit Wichita.

“I think it shows people that we are a sports city,” said Pittman. “It shows them that we’re passionate about basketball.”

The TBT will not be the only game in town this weekend.

The NBC Tournament, and the Wichita Cup Invitational also begin.

They are three big events that Hargrove says could pump an estimated $2-million into the local economy.