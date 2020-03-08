Minimum-custody inmate walks away from Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility

LARNED, Kan.(KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for a minimum-custody inmate after walking away from the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility Sunday around 8:05 a.m.

Authorities say, Ronald Smith, 52, was reported missing when he couldn’t be located at his work assignment at the Larned State Hospital. He is currently placed on escape status.

Smith is serving a sentence for a 2018 Reno conviction for Possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs, flee or elude LEO with five or more moving violations, theft, and burglary.

Authorities describe him as being 5′ 10” tall and weighs 179 pounds, has black/ gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at (620) 285- 6249, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

