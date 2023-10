WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cleanup crews are on the scene of a crash involving a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy in south Wichita.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 55th Street South and Meridian Avenue. This is near Campus High School.

Dispatch confirmed that both drivers received minor injuries. Both refused treatment.

KSN Photo

KSN Photo

KSN News has a crew on the scene and will provide more information once it becomes available.