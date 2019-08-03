Missing 14-year-old Nebraska girl found in Colorado

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNW) – A child that was reported abducted from Lincoln, Neb., believed to be in danger has been located safe in Colorado

Camille Iacono is a 14-year-old female who went missing on Friday night, possibly in the company of a male.

The two were suspected to be be traveling in a red SUV with possible Texas places that was last seen heading southbound when the Amber Alert for the child was issued.

