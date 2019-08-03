Missing 14-year-old Nebraska girl found in Colorado

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNW) – A child that was reported abducted from Lincoln, Neb., believed to be in danger has been located safe in Colorado

Camille Iacono is a 14-year-old female who went missing on Friday night, possibly in the company of a male.

The two were suspected to be be traveling in a red SUV with possible Texas places that was last seen heading southbound when the Amber Alert for the child was issued.

For information on other Amber Alerts visit the website at http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/

