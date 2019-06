MISSING: Lucas Ohlde is missing and possibly in danger. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs around 26 pounds last seen in Clay Center on Friday

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Clay Center Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 2-year-old boy.

On Saturday June 30, officers said Lucas Ohlde is missing and possibly in danger. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs around 26 pounds.

Lucas was last seen in Clay Center on Friday but believe he is not in the city any more, possibly with a family member.

If you have any information about where Lucas might be, please call the Clay Center Police Department at (785) 632-2121.