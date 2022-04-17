MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Marion County man who went missing on the evening of April 5 has been found dead.

On April 5, around 7:30 p.m., Jason Hinton, 44, was driving a white Ford Ranger pickup when he wrecked on private property along U.S. Highway 50 located near Cedar Point in Chase County.

Investigators say that there was minor damage to the truck and no evidence that Hinton was injured. They believe that he walked away after the crash.

According to a Facebook post made by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, Hinton’s body was found on Saturday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m. near the Cottonwood River, where his pick-up was located.

Law enforcement noted that Hinton was an insulin-dependent diabetic, and it was unknown if he had his insulin with him.

The investigation is still pending as law enforcement awaits autopsy results.

If you have any information about this case, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 620-382-2144, the Chase County Sheriff’s Office at 620-273-6313, or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.