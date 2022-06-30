TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Police in Texarkana, Texas, are asking the public for help finding a missing man from Kansas who may be in the Texarkana area.

According to police, 71-year-old Joseph Hayes was last seen leaving his house in Towanda, Kansas, on June 20 to head toward Anniston, Alabama. Hayes’ family says he talked to them on the phone after he somehow got turned around in Fort Worth, Texas.

The family suggested that he head back to Kansas, but the family says he did not do that.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, traffic cameras read Hayes’ Kansas license plate number, 576-HZW, on I-35 near San Antonio a few days ago. However, Hayes’ cellphone has since been pinged in the New Boston area and on Hwy 8 toward DeQueen, Arkansas.

(Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department via Facebook)

Hayes is driving a black 2014 Dodge Ram truck with a black bull bar on the front and a black toolbox in the bed.

If anyone sees Hayes or his truck, they are asked to call 911 immediately.