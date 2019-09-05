Mississippi hunters bag massive gator

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) – It’s the time of year alligator hunters have been waiting for – the opening weekend of Mississippi harvesting.

There was no rest this Labor Day weekend for the team Muddy Water Maniacs, who captured a giant gator after more than an hour-and-a-half battle to take him down and get him into the boat.

The team members include Stephen Brady, Bryan Burnside, Brady and Colby Acy, all of Brandon.

The giant gator was harvested around 5:15 a.m. Labor Day, weighing in at 700 pounds and measuring 12 feet 7-and-a-half inches. An estimated six inches of the tail is missing.

“It was a battle,” said Brady. “He fought, we fought, we got him in.”

The team also holds the record for length, capturing a 14 foot 3/4 inch gator in 2017.

Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt said at least three thirteen foot gators were captured over the weekend.

Hunting season ends September 9.

LATEST NEWS: