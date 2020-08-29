Missouri cancels practice to stand up to racial inequality

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Football players from Missouri have joined other college athletes in a push to end racial injustice by canceling a practice to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The team said in a statement that the players had the support of their coaches and wanted to “use our platform as college student-athletes to shed light on the injustices that are plaguing our country, and to help promote CHANGE!”

They were joined by college students from across the country who didn’t practice and marched Friday in honor of the 57-year anniversary of the March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories