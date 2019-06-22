Missouri doctors reluctant to certify for medical marijuana

FILE – In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. The Mormon church is backing a deal that would legalize medical marijuana in Utah, even if the ballot initiative fails in the November election (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missourians looking for physicians to certify them to buy medical marijuana when it becomes available next year are running into resistance from doctors who are reluctant to prescribe the substance.

Instead, would-be users are turning to pop-up and specialty clinics advertising certification for about $200 or less.

The head of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Industry Association says most doctors are uninformed on the use of marijuana as medicine.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri is the 33rd state to legalize marijuana for medical use. In other states, most marijuana patients have been certified by a small number of independent physicians or marijuana-specific clinics.

To qualify for medical marijuana, a patient must have one of several conditions including cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, migraines or PTSD.

