WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A mobile home in the 3800 block of S. Meridian St. in south Wichita caught fire on Tuesday.

According to Wichita Fire Department (WFD), firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, the structure was “on fire with extensive involvement.”

3800 block of S Meridian mobile home fire (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

WFD says a search was underway while they stretched hoses to extinguish the flames. No one was found inside the home.

Authorities also said heavy winds likely contributed to the spread of the fire. In addition, some storage structures were involved in the fire.

WFD is working to locate the homeowners, as they were not home when the fire started. WFD plans to get the owner’s assistance through The Red Cross, as the home is “unlivable. Not tenable.”

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.