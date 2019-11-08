Montgomery County resident claims $30,000 Early Bird Prize

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – They say the early bird gets the worm, but when you play the Holiday Millionaire Raffle with the Kansas Lottery, the Early Bird gets the money! That’s what happened to one lucky player in Montgomery County on October 27 when ticket number 065585 was drawn in the second of four Early Bird drawings.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, came to the Kansas Lottery headquarters this week in Topeka to claim their $30,000 prize!

There are still two Early Bird drawings to go! The next drawing will be on November 24 for $40,000, and the final Early Bird drawing will be on December 15 for $50,000.

The Grand Finale for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle will be held on January 2, where one lucky player will win $1 million, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in other cash prizes will be drawn as well. There are only 200,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets available.

The winning ticket was sold at Mikie’s at 1901 N. Penn Avenue in Independence, Kansas. Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets are available at every Kansas Lottery retailer.

