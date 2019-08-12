Moran talks immigration, Senate priorities after August

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a visit to a community club, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) told reporters immigration and gun safety will likely be the first topics discussed after the August recess.

Moran attended a lunch meeting with the Wichita Rotary Club on Monday, where he was asked about immigration after the Trump Administration’s announcement of new green card requirements.

Federal law already requires those seeking to become permanent residents or gain legal status to prove they will not be a burden to the U.S.

Under the new rules, citizenship services will now weigh whether applicants have received public assistance along with other factors such as education, income and health to determine whether to grant legal status.

The rules will take effect in mid-October. They don’t apply to U.S. citizens, though immigrants related to the citizens may be subject to them.

Moran spoke on the immigration system in general, saying he expects conversations will demand change. In some ways, he agreed.

“Our immigration system is broken,” Moran said. “We need to have a system by which we can determine how many people we can assimilate into the United States, what kind of jobs that they should be performing or available to them.”

Moran said senators also need to focus on keeping out those who want to enter the country illegally and doing that humanely.