More cameras, less burglaries at WSU

Thanks to some added technology the Police Chief at Wichita State University says crime numbers are dropping.

On campus blue lights generally mean safety.

“They have all of the emergency poles up with cameras on it and there is also buttons on it in case of an emergency,” says student and softball player Bailey Urban. “You can just click them.”

Police say they will respond within minutes at Wichita State and maybe even sooner.

“I go running at 8 p.m., when it is dark, and I feel pretty safe,” says freshman Corbin Reine.

“If you commit a crime on Wichita State University there is a very good likelihood it will be captured on camera,” explains Police Chief Rodney Clark.

In the case of an emergency the blue emergency light poles may be your saving grace. Within the last year, police say, many have been upgraded to make sure, if needed, your prayers are answered.

“Camera technology has been a boost in campus security,” Clark explains.

In 2017, 14 burglaries were reported on campus. In 2018 Clark says that number dropped to four. The chief credits in part the nearly 50 cameras the university added over the past year. Many of them were installed to the new parking garage.

“I want anyone who would want to come on campus to do something, like commit a crime, I do want them to know there is camera coverage here,” Clark says.

Some students tell KSN the extra cameras on campus gives them peace of mind at all times of the day.

“You are actually always able to see one when you are running around so I know if something were to happen I could just run to those,” says Reine.

Police Chief Rodney Clark says that security was important to students and that the Student Government Association helped to pay half of the bill for the new cameras.