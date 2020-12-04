More monoliths materialize around the world … as memes

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, provided by Terrance Siemon, is a monolith that was placed in a red-rock desert in an undisclosed location in San Juan County southeastern Utah. Days after the arrival and swift disappearance of two shining metal monoliths spotted half a world away from each other, another towering structure has popped up, this time at the pinnacle of a trail in Southern California. Its straight sides and height appear similar to one discovered in the Utah desert and another that was found in Romania. (Terrance Siemon via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Nexstar Media Wire) – After the Utah desert monolith took the world by storm, another sighting was reported in Romania, then in California. Now, even more monoliths are materializing out of thin air around the globe, or at least online.

Following the discovery of the original monolith on November 18, in a remote area of the Utah desert, crowds have been flocking to sneak a peek.

According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), a relatively large number of people showed up to the site.

Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

“The structure received national and international interest and sparked a dialogue regarding who installed it and what it symbolized, generating widespread attention,” reads a BLM press release.

Since the viral mystery began meme makers have been busy.

Social influencers and even large companies are getting creative and sharing their own monolith discoveries:

A fourth monolith has been located… pic.twitter.com/aoqH5kXGHf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 3, 2020

Ah sh*t the monolith is at Hilltop now pic.twitter.com/I06Xa00GsS — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 1, 2020

BREAKING: teleporting monolith stops off at Bojangles for a cajun filet biscuit pic.twitter.com/ZfacMy9BqF — Bojangles (@Bojangles) December 1, 2020

The monolith didn't disappear, it just came home. pic.twitter.com/aJyv8GCbmZ — IBM (@IBM) December 2, 2020

NEW: Mysterious monolith appears in San Antonio after Utah one vanishes pic.twitter.com/3r92gqKD54 — Coyote (@SpursCoyote) December 1, 2020

BREAKING: Another mysterious monolith appears, this time in @flavortown pic.twitter.com/dbp4FcKQJZ — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) December 1, 2020

The monolith was even given the honor of giving a TEDTalk.

The mysterious monolith has appeared on the TED stage. pic.twitter.com/2jrp0Ml4tE — TED Talks (@TEDTalks) December 1, 2020

The monolith apparently even made it way over to India, replacing the Taj mahal.

Budweiser decided to reveal the true nature of the monolith.

Monolith mystery solved: it's a beer fridge pic.twitter.com/AD7SQwDe6g — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 1, 2020

Tetris joined in on the fun with four monoliths.

You see a monolith, we see a giant I-Tetrimino. pic.twitter.com/lI2vxE7XCr — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) November 30, 2020

McDonald’s claimed the monolith was actually a drive-thru intercom; inviting other companies to place an order.

We'll take one OREO McFlurry, please! pic.twitter.com/eyyZVwksNv — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 1, 2020

uh yes hi, think i took a wrong turn somewhere but can i get a quarter pounder with cheese meal pic.twitter.com/x4u852KhXV — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) December 1, 2020

this checks out — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 1, 2020

However others may interpret the strange structure, one thing is for sure, to truly understand the monolith you must embody it first, “BE the monolith!” shares Spongebob Squarepants.