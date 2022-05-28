WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. This year Wichita has more options to cool off since the Aquatics Master Plan has been completed.

Starting Monday, May 30 Wichitans will be able to visit their favorite pools and new splash pads.

Overall, the City of Wichita has 6 public pools and 10 splash pads people can attend.

“This is going to be a great summer because we are seeing all these new amenities actually in action it’s going to be a long summer but it’s going to be a good summer”, Troy Houtman, Director of Parks and Recreation said.



This year there is also a new splash pad located in the Plainview area.

Houtman says the city’s main goal is to be able and provide Wichitans enough choices for extracurricular activities during the hot summer days and help them out financially.

“The splash pads are free and that’s a really easy entree to doing something fun that cools all the kids down. It’s a great outing. Parents can pack a lunch, go there because we have shade, there’s tables,” he said. “It is always inside one of the parks. So, it is a great place to go for the whole family, and then you can go to the playground, there are other activities going on as well.”

The cost to enter a public pool is $3. The City of Wichita is also providing scholarships for swimming lessons this year. For more information on that you can click here.