More people at home practicing social distancing could impact internet speed

With so many people forced to work and study at home, IT experts say it could have an impact on your internet speed.

“You have residential areas, that can have a bigger impact compared to like sparse areas,” Rolando Romero, IT Director at Wichita Technical Institute said.

It would be hard to expect your internet moving at the speed of light right now, though experts are still processing, so to speak, just how things could be running.

“It depends on where your network is and where you are,” Romero added.

Two tech experts in Wichita say the Coronavirus could be a roadblock to fast internet services but should not leave you at a standstill.

“I do not think we are going to overload the system,” CEO of Soteria Technology Solutions, Bill Ramsey said.

However, Bill Ramsey says it could be a problem for the workforce and students who are now forced to continue their education online. It is not information overload but maybe internet overload.

Ramsey said, “People are working from home and students are trying to learn things at home. I am sure it is slowing things down.”

Romero added that it’s not just people working from home causing a digital log jam but it could be the lack of people actually working.

“If you running a bunch of youtube videos and video games, if you are running a bunch of stuff like that it will slow down your speed at home and it is going to impact everybody else who is doing that,” Romero said.

IT experts say working later in the evening could help you avoid slow internet speed.