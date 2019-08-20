More than meals: Program checks on well-being of others in extreme heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For almost forty years, Alberta Nichols has delivered meals to senior citizens in Wichita.

“It’s very rewarding for me to be able to be doing something to help others,” said Nichols.

She’s helping by handing out more than a meal. Every stop on her route is a chance to check on everyone to make sure senior citizens, one of the most vulnerable groups in the heat, are ok. This is especially true for those who live alone.

“I like [that they check on me],” said Waren who receives meals from Meals on Wheels. “They open the door and are real polite and nice.”

Nichols and other volunteers with Meals on Wheels are trained to look for any signs of clients suffering in the heat.

“If they don’t have air conditioning, I tell them to call Senior Services and they may have fans available for you,” said Nichols.

They’ve handed out about 19 fans so far this summer to help bring some relief, according to Sheri Flippo, Social Service Director with Meals on Wheels.

“We’ve had to seek sometimes assistance with utilities cost but we’ve had some donors step up within our volunteer community to provide some fans for us so we can also help the people circulate the air in their homes and make that a little more affordable for them,” said Flippo.

If you would like to donate a fan, volunteer, or sign up to receive meals contact 316-267-0122.