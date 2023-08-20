WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More young Americans are getting diagnosed with cancer, especially those in their 30s.

One woman diagnosed with thyroid cancer in her 20s is now helping others going through the same thing.

A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found early-onset cancer diagnoses rose nearly 1% between 2010 and 2019.

They increased by almost 20% among people in their 30s, and by 5% for people in their 20s.

For one woman diagnosed with cancer in her 20s, her battle with the disease pointed her to a higher purpose.

Almost 6 years ago, Hannah Woodring woke up struggling to breathe.

“It was a gut check,” Woodring said. “You go in thinking you’re gonna be sick and go to the emergency room, get fixed.”

Her diagnosis was more complex than that.

A cancerous tumor was pressing against her windpipe.

“You honestly don’t know what’s down the road, and how much longer you have to live,” Woodring said.

Woodring was the first in her family to be diagnosed with cancer. She had two surgeries and underwent radiation therapy to treat the thyroid cancer.

“I was terrified every step of the way, but you don’t want people to know that,” Woodring said.

After her diagnosis, Woodring found her calling.

Now, she works with cancer patients as an access representative at Ascension Via Christi, helping with things like scheduling

“You would be amazed at how many younger people come through the door,” Woodring said.

Advance Practice Registered Nurse Melissa Whiteside with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis wasn’t surprised cancer rates have gone up.

“You kind of just think, as a healthcare provider, this has to be environmental,” Whiteside said. “It has to be because of all the things we’re exposed to.”

About 5% to 10% of cancers are associated with genetics, according to Whiteside.

Having a healthy diet and exercising helps with prevention, Whiteside said.

Younger people should get genetic testing, especially if they have a family history of cancers, according to Whiteside.

Colorectal cancers in particular are affecting people at younger ages.

Ultimately, if a loved one does get a cancer diagnosis, what they’ll need most is support, according to Woodring.

“Just love on them, just be there for them,” Woodring said. “Cause there’s gonna be good days, there’s gonna be bad days, in between days, but just knowing you have a support system means everything.”