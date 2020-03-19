Morris Co. Health Dept: 2 people test positive for COVID-19, others at risk in Council Grove area

MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the Morris County Health Department’s Facebook page, two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Morris County, Kan.

County health officials said they were notified of the positive tests but did not say who notified them. They also did not clarify whether the two cases were Kansas citizens

Because of the way the Kansas Department of Health and Environment tallies its cases, only Kansans who test positive are counted. The two cases, if confirmed with KDHE, could be the state’s 22nd and 23rd.

The county health department is encouraging people who visited the same locations as the patients to call their healthcare provider. While symptomatic, the individuals visited several locations in Council Grove, including:

Watts Coffee – March 12 and 13 in the morning

Ray’s Apple Market – March 12 mid-morning

Life Center – March 13 morning

Twin Lakes Liquor Store – March 13 mid-afternoon

Ad Astra Restaurant – March 13 at 6:30pm

The Morris County Health Department says to call your healthcare provider if you believe you were exposed and have symptoms of COVID-19, including a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, cough, or shortness of breath.

Morris County is on the edge of the KSN viewing area.