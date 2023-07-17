GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — After Sunday night’s storm, around 9,500 customers dealt with power outages in Great Bend.

Much of the power is back on as of Monday afternoon.

Wheatland Electric Cooperative provides power to the City of Great Bend, while Sunflower Electric Power Cooperative is the wholesale electric provider to Wheatland. The two companies worked together Sunday into Monday to restore power.

More than a dozen high-voltage transmission lines were damaged, and three substations went offline but are now restored. But some are still dealing with issues as of Monday afternoon.

“Right now, we are looking at hundreds of isolated outages, so members that maybe still don’t have power even if their neighbors do,” said Wheatland Electric Cooperative Director of Member Services and Corporate Communications, Alli Conine.

Sunflower Electric said its three substations are back online.

The City of Russell also dealing with issues.

Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative said the storm tore down about 40 power poles.

To learn more about outages with Wheatland Electric, click here.