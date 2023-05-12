WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 33-year-old Wichita man died after his motorcycle crashed in a work zone in west Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Ryan Tholen was driving his bike “at a high rate of speed” on Interstate 235 around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say Tholen was southbound in the left lane as he approached a 50 mph construction zone south of the I-235 and Kellogg interchange. There has been nighttime construction in that area.

According to the KHP, the motorcycle swerved into the closed right lane and struck a cut-out section. Troopers say Tholen lost control, and the bike struck another cut-out section at milepost six.

Tholen was thrown from the bike. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.